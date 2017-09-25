U.S.
James Kohut Mugshot
James Kohut
Crime

Doctor Who Wanted to Raise 'Sexual Families' Faces More Child Sex Abuse Charges

Katie Reilly
6:55 PM ET

Prosecutors last week announced new charges against a California neurosurgeon who wanted to impregnate women and raise "sexual families," according to court documents.

James Kohut, the 57-year-old surgeon, and two other defendants, Emily Stephens and Rashel Brandon, are accused of running a child-sex ring, according to the Associated Press. They were dealt 32 additional charges on Thursday after video evidence showed them sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Kohut, who was arrested in May, is accused of sexually abusing children over 20 years and luring women with intentions to molest their children, the Mercury News reported. According to court documents, Kohut told a girlfriend that he wanted to get her pregnant “so she could have a child and then they could be sexual with the child.”

The three defendants pleaded not guilty to the new charges on Thursday.

