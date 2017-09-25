Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister Has a Major Hang-Up About That Cersei Death Theory

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Although Dickon Tarly seems convinced that Jaime Lannister will end up killing Cersei in Game of Thrones ' final season, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — who plays the Kingslayer — isn't so sure.

In an interview with InStyle , the 47-year-old actor explained that while he thinks the twist would bring the Lannisters' story full circle, Cersei's newly revealed pregnancy has made him take issue with it.

"It makes sense. He killed the Mad King and now he’s killing the Mad Queen,” he said before voicing his reservations. "It’d be like the Red Wedding 2. That would be really horrible. I hope he wouldn’t."

Thanks to the future foretold for Cersei by Maggy the Frog during a flashback in George R.R. Martin's books, some Thrones fans have long suspected that Jaime will be the one to take out his twin sister. "And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar [— High Valyrian for 'little brother' —] shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you," the witch told a young Cersei.

However, an earlier line in the prophecy seems to indicate that if Cersei really is pregnant , she will either miscarry or be killed before she gives birth. "You will have three," Maggy said of Cersei's children. "Gold will be their crowns, gold their shrouds."

On the other hand, some fans speculate that, taken together, these predictions mean Cersei will die in childbirth. Since Jaime fathered the child, he could then still technically be considered the cause of her death.