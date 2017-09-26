Newsfeed
chris-pratt-evans
David Livingston—Getty Images; Fred Duval—FilmMagic/Getty Images
celebrities

Fans Can't Get Enough of This Sublime Interaction Between Chris Pratt and Chris Evans

Melissa Locker
12:22 PM ET

Despite what an internet quiz might say, Chris Pratt is not Chris Evans.

Pratt took an online quiz that was created to help fans figure out which of the four current A-list stars named Chris they are most similar to and Pratt may not be very good at quizzes. When he was done answering questions according to the quiz he was ...Chris Evans.

While Pratt was dismayed by the results, which he posted to Twitter, Evans thought he “aced it” and reached out on the site to say so:

Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth have yet to weigh in on the inter-Chris drama, but fans can't get enough of the Chris on Chris Twitter action, because it was clearly the best thing on the internet:

Follow TIME