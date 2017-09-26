Fans Can't Get Enough of This Sublime Interaction Between Chris Pratt and Chris Evans

Despite what an internet quiz might say, Chris Pratt is not Chris Evans.

Pratt took an online quiz that was created to help fans figure out which of the four current A-list stars named Chris they are most similar to and Pratt may not be very good at quizzes. When he was done answering questions according to the quiz he was ... Chris Evans .

Dude I suck at quizzes pic.twitter.com/9n2P2ayIH8 - chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 25, 2017

While Pratt was dismayed by the results, which he posted to Twitter , Evans thought he “aced it” and reached out on the site to say so:

What do you mean? You aced it. https://t.co/wWPPUgaKwK - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 25, 2017

Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth have yet to weigh in on the inter-Chris drama, but fans can't get enough of the Chris on Chris Twitter action, because it was clearly the best thing on the internet:

