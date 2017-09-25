Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Travel20 Hotels You Didn’t Know Were Owned by Celebrities
TelevisionSarah Jessica Parker to Make the Walk a Little More Fun With a Sex and the City Tour
2017 Obie Awards - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Artificial IntelligenceWhy We Must Not Build Automated Weapons of War
IRAQ-CONFLICT
White tablet with a glass bottle TIME health stock
Getty Images
Heart Disease

Here’s Why Aspirin Is Important for Preventing Heart Disease

Alice Park
4:00 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

By now, it’s not a surprise that doctors advise anyone who has had a heart attack or stroke to take a low-dose aspirin every day. But remembering to take a pill daily can be a challenge.

In a new study published Monday in the journal Circulation, researchers show just how risky stopping aspirin therapy can be. They followed more than 601,000 people who took low-dose aspirin (80mg) daily to prevent heart disease and stroke. Three years after the study began, people who stopped taking aspirin for whatever reason had a 37% higher rate of heart problems including heart attack and stroke, compared to those who continued regularly taking the drug.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

While it's not surprising that discontinuing aspirin for heart patients increases their risk of heart problems, experts say many people dutifully take aspirin every day the first few months after a heart event, but about half eventually stop taking the medication. The study results underscore how dangerous stopping aspirin therapy can be.

Related

Smokeless Tobacco Devices By Japan Tobacco, Philip Morris International And British American Tobacco
Heart DiseaseAre E-Cigs Bad For Your Heart?
Heart Disease
Are E-Cigs Bad For Your Heart?

“A lot of time patients don’t make the connection between aspirin and lower risk of heart attack and stroke,” says Dr. Nieca Goldberg, medical director for the New York University Center for Women’s Health and a spokesperson for the American Heart Association. “Because it is over-the-counter and you don’t need a prescription, people sometimes forget when it runs out to buy it again.”

Read more: Do Not Take Daily Aspirin if You Haven’t Had a Heart Attack, Says FDA

The results of the study show that aspirin is an important part of preventive heart treatment. Doctors believe aspirin can lower the risk of blood clots by preventing platelets from clumping together. It also works to reduce inflammation, another process that in recent years has been linked to a number of chronic diseases, including heart problems since inflammation can increase the formation of unstable plaques within blood vessel walls.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME