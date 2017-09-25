Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
viralThe Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Grandma's Above Average 98th Birthday Celebration
Happy Birthday cake
SportsPro Racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sides With NFL Players Protesting Trump
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsWhy President Trump Picked a Fight with Athletes
Capitol
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump walks towards the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after speaking to reporters upon his return. Citizens of eight countries will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by Trump on Sunday. Manuel Balce Ceneta—AP
Supreme Court

Supreme Court Cancels Arguments On President Trump's Travel Ban

Associated Press
2:01 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court has canceled arguments set for Oct. 10 in the dispute over President Donald Trump's travel ban, after Trump rolled out a new policy Sunday.

The unsigned order from the justices Monday asks both sides to weigh in by Oct. 5 about what to do with the case.

The court had been ready to hear argument about the legality of a 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and a 120-day ban on refugees from around the world.

The ban expired Sunday and was replaced by a new policy that affects eight counties and has no expiration date.

Those countries are Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Chad, North Korea and Venezuela were not covered by the earlier ban.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME