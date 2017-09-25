U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Supreme CourtSupreme Court Cancels Arguments On President Trump's Travel Ban
Donald Trump
viralThe Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Grandma's Above Average 98th Birthday Celebration
Happy Birthday cake
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsPro Racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sides With NFL Players Protesting Trump
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ISM Connect 300
Frying Pan
Getty Images
Maine

This Woman Stopped a Forest Fire Armed With Only a Frying Pan

Associated Press
2:13 PM ET

(BEDDINGTON, Maine)— Maine forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.

Rangers say Nancy Weeks used a frying pan to carry water back and forth between the flames and a nearby pond in a wooded area near Beddington. WGME-TV reports Weeks kept the fire under control until crews arrived.

Officials say the fire was sparked by an unattended camp fire.

Rangers say it's still fire season in the state, and likely will remain so until the first snowfall.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME