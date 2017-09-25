World
Germany

A Drunk Man Tried to Vote in Germany's Election. Then He Was Arrested

Associated Press
2:14 PM ET

(BERLIN) — A drunk German man who insisted on voting in Sunday's election despite lacking the necessary documents has landed in jail — after police discovered he was wanted for arrest.

The unidentified 46-year-old tried to cast his ballot in the eastern town of Guben, but was turned away by election officials.

The inebriated would-be voter caused a scene, prompting officials to call police.

German daily Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported Monday that officers checked the man's identity, found that he had a seven-month sentence to serve and promptly arrested him.

