South Africa, Cape Town, Bride and groom sitting on wall
South Africa, Cape Town, Bride and groom sitting on wall Yuri Arcurs—Getty Images/Tetra images RF
viral

Photo Shows a Top Notch Groom Jumping Into the Water to Rescue a Drowning Boy

Melissa Locker
5:01 PM ET

A wedding photographer's job can be fairly quotidian—take photos of the brides, the groom, the bridal party, the family of the bride, the family of the groom, the festivities, and repeat every single work day. One wedding photographer, though, had a very strange day on the job when he captured a groom diving into the water to save a drowning child.

According to Canada’s CTV News, the very newly-minted Clayton and Brittany Cook had just tied the knot and, as per custom, they were posing for photos on bridge over an idyllic pond while wedding photographer Darren Hatt snapped away. As the groom struck a pose, though, he happened to glance into the water below and saw a child struggling to swim. Despite being in his wedding attire, Clayton didn’t hesitate and jumped into the water to save the boy while his new wife cheered him on from the bridge. The child was pulled from the water and delivered to an older sibling. Hatt caught the whole thing on camera.

Hatt then posted two photos on his Facebook page showing Clayton in the waist-high water, pulling the boy to safety. The bride and groom got a memorable story to tell—and the wedding photographer had a very interesting day at work.

