Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October

October means it's time for things to get spooky — and that is just what will happen on Netflix next month. The eagerly anticipated series Stranger Things will turn things upside down in its return for a second season. Season 2 of the hit show will come out on Oct. 27 and promises a scarier storyline than the first season. If that's too creepy for you, Netflix is also adding a couple new stand-up comedy specials to its already healthy collection — check out the streaming service for new material from Patton Oswalt and Judah Friedlander.
Here are all the movies, TV shows and more coming to Netflix in October 2017:
October 1
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
October 2
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping With Other People
October 3
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
October 4
Raw
October 5
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1
Schitt's Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
October 6
ID-0: Season 1
Skylanders Academy: Season 2
Suburra: Season 1
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
Word Party
October 7
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
October 10
Christina P: Mother Inferior
The Skyjacker's Tale
October 11
Donnie Darko
October 12
Fe de Etarras
October 13
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
Kingdom of Us
MINDHUNTER: Season 1
Super Monsters: Season 1
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Voltron: Legendary Defender
October 15
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6
October 17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Slasher: Guilty Party
October 19
Wedding Unplanned
October 20
1922
Haters Back Off: Season 2
One of Us
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
Wheelman
October 23
Meet the Robinsons
While We're Young
October 24
Wanted: Seasons 1 and 2
The Mist: Season 1
October 25
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro
October 26
Strange Weather
October 27
Stranger Things: Season 2
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
October 28
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
October 30
Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States
October 31
Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1