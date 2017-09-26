mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
carpool karaokeGwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba Turn Carpool Karaoke Into a Very Fun Rave
international relationsTim Kaine: Backing Out of the Iran Agreement Would Damage America’s Moral Authority
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimePolice: Man Killed 5-Year-Old and Threw Mom Off a Cliff Over $200
1
Stranger Things Courtesy of Netflix
Television

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October

Mahita Gajanan
4:50 PM ET

October means it's time for things to get spooky — and that is just what will happen on Netflix next month. The eagerly anticipated series Stranger Things will turn things upside down in its return for a second season. Season 2 of the hit show will come out on Oct. 27 and promises a scarier storyline than the first season. If that's too creepy for you, Netflix is also adding a couple new stand-up comedy specials to its already healthy collection — check out the streaming service for new material from Patton Oswalt and Judah Friedlander.

Here are all the movies, TV shows and more coming to Netflix in October 2017:

October 1

Related

AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper"
TelevisionSad That ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending? Here’s How You Can Rent a Home From the Show
Television
Sad That ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending? Here’s How You Can Rent a Home From the Show

88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping With Other People

October 3

13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1
Schitt's Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1
Skylanders Academy: Season 2
Suburra: Season 1
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
Word Party

October 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man

October 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior
The Skyjacker's Tale

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de Etarras

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
Kingdom of Us
MINDHUNTER: Season 1
Super Monsters: Season 1
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
Voltron: Legendary Defender

October 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Slasher: Guilty Party

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922
Haters Back Off: Season 2
One of Us
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
Wheelman

October 23

Meet the Robinsons
While We're Young

October 24

Wanted: Seasons 1 and 2
The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things: Season 2
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is the Greatest Country in the United States

October 31

Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME