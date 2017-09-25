Politics
Congress

The GOP Health Care Bill Is Near Collapse With Rand Paul Still Opposed

Associated Press
11:55 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A spokesman for Sen. Rand Paul says the Kentucky Republican remains opposed to the GOP bill repealing the Obama health care law. Paul's opposition would almost certainly doom the measure.

Just three Republican opponents would kill the bill in the narrowly divided Senate.

Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain opposes the measure and Maine Republican Susan Collins seems almost sure to do so. Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski is undecided but voted against earlier versions this summer.

Spokesman Sergio Gor says Paul wants a "significant" reduction in the law's $1 trillion in spending, elimination of its coverage requirements and establishment of broad health plans consumers could join.

Gor calls meeting those demands "the only way" Paul votes yes.

Republicans have revised their bill in hopes of winning votes needed to avert defeat.

