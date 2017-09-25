It's Inconceivable to the Internet That The Princess Bride Came Out 30 Years Ago

It's officially been 30 years since The Princess Bride opened in theaters and the Internet is celebrating appropriately — by riffing on the movie's most quotable lines, of course.

The timeless love story of Westley and Buttercup became a cult classic following its September 1987 release and remains enormously popular to this day. Some fans even incorporate elements of the film into their personal lives. "People have Princess Bride weddings," director Rob Reiner explained at a live-commentary screening Sunday. "They have, 'As you wish," written inside their rings. They do all kinds of things like that."

Bride enthusiasts took to Twitter Monday to express their love for the fairy-tale satire as well as their disbelief over the fact that it came out three whole decades ago. "Has anyone made an 'inconceivable' joke about the fact that The Princess Bride came out 30 years ago today?" one user wrote. "I'm guessing I'm the first one."

Has anyone made an 'inconceivable' joke about the fact that the Princess Bride came out 30 years ago today? I'm guessing I'm the first one. - Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 25, 2017

See some of the best 30th anniversary reactions below.

Wow Princess Bride came out THIRTY YEARS AGO today. I think I speak for everyone when I say 'I'll have that drink, now.' #PrincessBride30th pic.twitter.com/oZqAVtjUOo - Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 25, 2017

Me trying to explain all the reasons why I love The Princess Bride. #PrincessBride30th pic.twitter.com/HEbQ9Q8ndC - Cori Nelson (@CorinneENelson) September 25, 2017

Hard to believe... but the Princess Bride turns 30 years old today! LOVE THIS MOVIE. 'Anybody want a peanut?' #IAmUp #PrincessBride30th pic.twitter.com/L3iwZafOKP - Lauren Gardner (@laurgardner8) September 25, 2017

INCONCEIVABLE! Thirty (30!!!) years ago today THE PRINCESS BRIDE was released in the theaters. Time sure flies... #PrincessBride30th pic.twitter.com/Vo6OcDd27w - FrancescoFrancavilla (@f_francavilla) September 25, 2017

Sept 25, 1987 release date of my favorite movie The Princess Bride. Is it to much to ask everyone to respond to me today with 'As you wish' - Maureen McCulley (@MaureenMcCulley) September 25, 2017

[Princess Bride, current day]



Farm boy, fetch me that phone charger.



Farm boy, send nudes.



Farm boy, RT my tweets. - Betty (@BoomBoomBetty) September 19, 2017