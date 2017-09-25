mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
movies

It's Inconceivable to the Internet That The Princess Bride Came Out 30 Years Ago

Megan McCluskey
12:57 PM ET

It's officially been 30 years since The Princess Bride opened in theaters and the Internet is celebrating appropriately — by riffing on the movie's most quotable lines, of course.

The timeless love story of Westley and Buttercup became a cult classic following its September 1987 release and remains enormously popular to this day. Some fans even incorporate elements of the film into their personal lives. "People have Princess Bride weddings," director Rob Reiner explained at a live-commentary screening Sunday. "They have, 'As you wish," written inside their rings. They do all kinds of things like that."

Bride enthusiasts took to Twitter Monday to express their love for the fairy-tale satire as well as their disbelief over the fact that it came out three whole decades ago. "Has anyone made an 'inconceivable' joke about the fact that The Princess Bride came out 30 years ago today?" one user wrote. "I'm guessing I'm the first one."

See some of the best 30th anniversary reactions below.

