Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
viralThe Internet Is Swooning for the Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Dream Team Bromance
Laver Cup - Day Two
Media'Dissidents Are Patriots.' Read Bob Costas' Powerful Response to Trump's NFL Attacks
bob costas transcript nfl protests
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
protestsThis Photo of MLK Kneeling Has New Power Amid the NFL Protests. Here’s the Story Behind It
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, leads a group of civil rights workers and Selma black people in prayer on Feb. 1, 1965 in Selma, Alabama after they were arrested on charges of parading without a permit. More than 250 persons were arrested as they marched to the Dallas County courthouse as part of a voter registration drive.
Football

Does the NFL Require Players to Stand for the National Anthem?

Alex Fitzpatrick
11:44 AM ET

As President Donald Trump continues to chastise NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem before games, some football fans are wondering: Does the NFL league rulebook require players to stand for the anthem? A viral Facebook post referencing section a62 63 of the rulebook claims it does.

Before we verify or debunk that claim, it's important to know that NFL football games are governed by multiple codes of conduct. One is the NFL rulebook; another is the NFL game operations manual. The rulebook is concerned with in-game actions by players and coaches (like scoring, penalties, challenges and so on), whereas the game-operations manual dictates how NFL games should be run in the bigger-picture organizational sense.

"The league’s Game Operations Department uses the manual to govern the conduct of home clubs, to ensure they protect players and provide the conditions for a fair and fan-friendly contest," reads the NFL's website. "Clubs face warnings and other penalties for noncompliance."

The NFL rulebook makes no mention of the national anthem. But the game operations manual does.

Here's what the game operations manual says regarding the national anthem, according to an NFL spokesperson:

The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem.

During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.

It's important to note the use of the word "may" here. The NFL is not considering punishing fines on players or teams who choose to kneel or stay in the locker room during the national anthem, the spokesperson says.

— Sean Gregory contributed to this report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME