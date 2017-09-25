Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
protestsThis Photo of MLK Kneeling Has New Power Amid the NFL Protests. Here’s the Story Behind It
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, leads a group of civil rights workers and Selma black people in prayer on Feb. 1, 1965 in Selma, Alabama after they were arrested on charges of parading without a permit. More than 250 persons were arrested as they marched to the Dallas County courthouse as part of a voter registration drive.
TelevisionMegyn Kelly Fails to Connect With the Audience During Her Today Debut
Today - Season 66
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesVictoria and Abdul Author on the Movie’s Unlikely Story: ‘It Sounds Like a Fantasy'
Victoria And Abdul
Laver Cup - Day Two
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe react during there doubles match against Jack Sock and Sam Querrey of Team World on Day 2 of the Laver Cup on September 23, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. Julian Finney—Getty Images for Laver Cup
viral

The Internet Is Swooning for the Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Bromance Dream Team

Raisa Bruner
11:36 AM ET

Over the weekend, tennis legends and longtime rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal found themselves partnered up to play on the same side of the net, for a change. The occasion? Prague's Laver Cup, a brand-new event in which six European players go up against opponents from the rest of the world. Playing as one third of the European contingency, Switzerland's Federer and Spain's Nadal gave fans around the world lots to love in their new role as the tennis dream team. It was, as the New York Times noted, the first time the two had ever played together.

And it worked out: going up against Jack Sock and Sam Querrey of Team World on Saturday, the Federer-Nadal duo handily clinched a win in the match, helping the Europe team take home the trophy at the end of the three-day tournament. "I could get used to playing on the same side of the net as @RafaelNadal," Federer tweeted out. "Although, I still have to watch my back," he followed up. The feeling was mutual: "Happy to have played with Roger for a change," Nadal shared, adding in a winky-face emoji for good measure. And after Federer clinched the win for Team Europe in a singles match against Nick Kyrgios, Nadal was the first to storm the court and lift Federer off his feet in celebration — before they got down to the important business of drinking champagne from the giant trophy chalice.

As could be expected, tennis fans are overjoyed to see two of the sport's preeminent stars joining together on the court — and clearly enjoying their experience.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME