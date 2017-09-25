Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Go Ahead and Feel Bad About Your Failures

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Go ahead and feel bad about your failures. It will help you do better next time.

By George Diepenbrock at the University of Kansas

2. We’re facing a shortage of primary care doctors. Could military medics help?

By Arthur L. Kellermann in STAT

3. For innovative local economies, the future looks like Pittsburgh.

By Bruce Katz and Scott Andes in Citylab

4. Your driverless car might use this airless, nearly indestructible tire in the future.

By Andrew J. Hawkins in the Verge

5. Algorithmic ordering and automated manufacturing: This is how AI will change how we shop.

By Justin Bachman in Bloomberg

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
