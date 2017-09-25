Fuller House Has Given Up on Trying to Get the Olsen Twins

Sorry Full House fans: Michelle Tanner is never appearing on Fuller House . In an interview with TVLine , the show’s creator admitted that after “three years of invitations,” he has given up asking Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen—the twins who shared the role of Michelle—to consider taking a moment out of their busy schedules to stop by the show that made the famous. In the words of Stephanie Tanner: “ How rude! ”

While fans may want to see Michelle Tanner reunite with her Full House siblings on the Netflix reboot , which launched its third season over the weekend, it’s easy to understand why the Olsen twins are abstaining from the project since they are pretty busy running their wildly-successful fashion empire. Based on comments they’ve made in interviews, they aren}t very nostalgic about their childhoods. Mary-Kate told Marie Claire , “I look at old photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all...I would never wish my upbringing on anyone.”

Their decision not to stop by the show for a Tanner family reunion has lead to frustration from fans and, apparently, the reboot’s creator, too. “Personally, I’ve given up asking them,” explains show creator Jeff Franklin in the TVLine interview. “The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them.”

That hasn’t stopped John Stamos , who played Uncle Jesse on the show, from trying to extend an olive branch of sorts. He posted an adorable video of the twins from the set of Full House with the hashtag #NetflixandHug yesterday, showing that he's still hoping for a guest appearance from his TV nieces.