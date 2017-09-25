Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau 's photographer just convinced some people he was actually Prince Harry .

In Toronto to celebrate the Invictus games, Trudeau was leaving his hotel when a crowd of fans mistook his very own photographer as none other than Prince Harry, another young gentleman with red hair in the area at the same time. A fan's video shared to Twitter on Sunday showed a throng of fans shouting "Harry! Harry!" at Trudeau's photographer, Adam Scotti, who was carrying photography equipment.

Rather than disappoint the fans thrilled by a royal sighting, the photographer just smiled and gave the crowd a huge wave like he was born for the royal duty. When Trudeau followed, he was happy to get in on the joke as well.

Twitter user @la03la admitted the photographer had her there for a second.

“JustinTrudeau you sneaky prankster. Would the real #princeharry please stand up? AdamScotti had me fooled for a second there,” she tweeted.

The photographer even responded to tell her it was quite the highlight.

“Made my day, thank you!” he wrote in response.

This is not the first time someone on Trudeau's team has stolen his spotlight. His assistant Tommy Desfossés was a source of joy on the Internet, too.