"Trump may love the flag, but he doesn't love anything it's supposed to stand for," wrote singer John Legend in an op-ed supporting NFL players who decided to protest police treatment of African Americans by kneeling during the national anthem.

That comes after a whirlwind weekend in which President Donald Trump encouraged the National Football League to fire or suspend any players who knelt during the anthem, calling the move unpatriotic and " disrespectful. " In response, many NFL players knelt ahead of their games Sunday, with teammates linking arms in a show of solidarity .

While Trump aides have said that the president's criticism against the protests are not about free speech or race, Legend disagreed in the wide-ranging op-ed criticizing Trump in Slate .

"Protest is patriotic... If we quell protest in the name of patriotism, we are not patriots. We are tyrants," he wrote, pointing to protests in Selma, Ala. as a turning point in the nation's history—one that allowed many African Americans to vote.

The NFL protests he continued, "are not some arbitrary statement about a flag," he wrote. "They are an attempt to educate the public that criminal justice—mass incarceration, lengthy sentences, police brutality—is the civil rights issue of our time."