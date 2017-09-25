U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Breast CancerI Treated Breast Cancer for Years as a Doctor. Then I Was Diagnosed
breast cancer
Media50 Years Ago This Week: 'Individuals Marry, Not Races'
Sept. 29, 1967
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White House'Protest is Patriotic.' John Legend Slams President Donald Trump Over NFL Comments
AXE Senior Orientation Announcement
Donald Trump

'It Was Just Divisive.' Tom Brady Speaks Out After Trump Slams NFL Protests

Tara John
8:39 AM ET

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Monday that President Donald Trump's comments attacking NFL players who protest during the national anthem were "just divisive."

"Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates," Brady told WEEI's Kirk and Callahan program. "I am never one to say, ‘Oh, that is wrong. That is right.’ I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me."

Brady added: "The one thing about football is it brings so many guys together — guys you would never have the opportunity to be around. Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. We’re all different, we’re all unique. That is what makes us all special."

The quarterback subtly showed his support for the player protests on Sunday when he linked arms with his teammates during the national anthem at the game against Houston Texans. Brady, who once said he considers Trump a friend, also commented on an Instagram photo posted by Aaron Rodgers showing the Green Bay Packers quarterback kneeling with a flexed harm emoji.

Trump set up a politically charged weekend of football when he criticized NFL players who protest during the national anthem while speaking at a rally Friday. "Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b–ch off the field right now. Out, you’re fired,'" he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME