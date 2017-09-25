Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpTrump Says His Objection to NFL Anthem Protests 'Has Nothing to do With Race'
Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills
Cambodia'Going Down In a Blaze of Glory.' The Brief, Crusading Life of the Cambodia Daily
Yan Vivol, a tuk-tuk driver, reads The Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh on Sept. 1, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane Maria'Zero Communication.' Puerto Ricans Are Hunting for Wi-Fi and Cell Signal to Contact Loved Ones
Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
President Donald Trump
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks to reporters after meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on = July 24, 2017.  Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

Jared Kushner Used His Private Email to Communicate With White House Colleagues

Eric Tucker / AP
Updated: Sep 24, 2017 10:33 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, used his personal email account on dozens of occasions to communicate with colleagues in the White House, his lawyer said Sunday.

Between January and August, Kushner either received or responded to fewer than 100 emails from White House officials from his private account, attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement that confirmed Kushner's use of a personal address in the first months of the administration.

The use of a private email account to discuss government matters is a politically freighted issue that factored prominently in last year's presidential election. Trump repeatedly attacked Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for setting up a private email server as secretary of state, a decision that prompted an FBI investigation that shadowed her for much of the campaign.

In Kushner's case, Lowell said, the emails to and from his private account usually involved "forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal, rather than his White House, address."

The attorney said Kushner, a key aide to Trump, uses his White House address to discuss White House business and that any non-personal emails were forwarded to his official account and "all have been preserved in any event."

Politico first reported Kushner's use of a personal email account.

Trump repeatedly argued during the campaign that Clinton deserved to be prosecuted for mishandling classified information, frequently deriding her as "Crooked Hillary," and has continued to suggest that even after being elected president.

Former FBI Director James Comey said that though Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" in their handling of classified material, there was no evidence that anyone intended to break the law, and he recommended against criminal prosecution. The Justice Department accepted that conclusion.

At a political event in Alabama on Friday, Trump responded to supporter chants of "lock her up" by saying, "You've got to speak to (Attorney General) Jeff Sessions about that."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME