Senate Meets To Debate National Defense Authorization Act
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump at a rally in support of Sen. Luther Strange, in Huntsville, Ala. Brynn Anderson—AP
White House

President Trump Has a New Travel Ban

Associated Press
7:55 PM ET

Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump Sunday.

The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18. Officials stressed that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as restrictions impacting Venezuela, which will only apply to certain government officials and their families

Trump's controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expired Sunday, 90 days after it went into effect.

