Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
weatherIs This the Worst Hurricane Season Ever? Here’s How it Compares
gardeningThe 10 Best Flowers to Plant in Fall
Sweet pea.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TennesseeAt Least 1 Person Was Killed in Tennessee Church Shooting. Here’s What We Know
TENN SHOOTING
John McCain

‘It’s a Very Poor Prognosis.’ John McCain Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

TIME
5:12 PM ET

Sen. John McCain opened up Sunday about the moment he was diagnosed with an aggressive, often deadly form of brain cancer earlier this year.

In a forthcoming interview on CBS' 60 Minutes, the Arizona senator spoke about what it was like when doctors told him he had glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. At the time, McCain was visiting his doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix to check out a blood clot in his eye.

"As you know, doctors are interesting," he told CBS, adding that he repeatedly told his doctors to "tell it to me straight."

It was only days after the operation that doctors confirmed the results via labs. They told McCain that his prognosis was not bright.

"Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know it's—it's a very poor prognosis," he told CBS. "So I just said, 'I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.'"

Since his diagnosis earlier this summer, McCain has already completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment.

And despite the unexpected cancer diagnosis, McCain returned to work at the Senate shortly after he recovered from the surgery for his blood clot — casting the deciding vote that ended a previous attempt by Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare in July.

And earlier this week, he once again came out against the latest GOP health care repeal plan, dubbed the Graham-Cassidy bill.

"I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," McCain said in a statement. "I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME