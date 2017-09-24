Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TennesseeAt Least 8 People Injured at Nashville Church Shooting
TENN SHOOTING
NFLMore Than 100 NFL Players Kneel During Anthem in Defiance of President Trump
Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CongressTed Cruz: I Can't Support the Obamacare Repeal Bill 'Right Now'
Sen. Ted Cruz
Football

Watch the Moving 'Unity' Ad the NFL Will Re-Air Following Trump Tensions

Associated Press
1:46 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a tweet that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement Sunday night that it first ran during February's Super Bowl.

The one-minute spot called "Inside These Lines," will be shown during the Sunday night game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.

Over images and video of NFL players embracing one another on the field, the narrator says "Inside these lines, we don't have to come from the same place to help each other reach the same destination."

Goodell said that President's Trump's remarks about the NFL demonstrated "an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME