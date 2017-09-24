mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
The Difference Between President Trump and President Obama's Reactions to the NFL Kneeling Movement
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
'They Can Do Free Speech on Their Own Time." Trump's Team Plays Defense Amid NFL Spat
San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills
'Fire or Suspend!' President Trump Encourages NFL Fans to Boycott Games
Donald Trump
Egerton's Eggsy: If the suit fits, try not to destroy it
Egerton’s Eggsy: If the suit fits, try not to destroy it Giles Keyte—20th Century Fox
movies

Kingsman Takes the Crown of Weekend Box Office

Jack Coyle / AP
12:58 PM ET

(NEW YORK — The R-rated spy comedy "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" has taken over the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated $39 million debut.

The 20th Century Fox release pushed the Stephen King sensation "It" into second place in its third week of release. But "It" still continues to pull in record crowds. With $30 million over the weekend, "It" is now the highest-grossing horror film of all time, not accounting for inflation, with $266.3 million thus far.

The unexpectedly strong performance of "It" may have slightly hurt the opening of the "Kingsman" sequel.

The "Lego Movie" spinoff "The Lego Ninjago Movie," was further off expectations. "Ninjago" debuted with $21.2 million. It was the second "Lego Movie" spinoff of the year, following February's "The Lego Batman Movie."

