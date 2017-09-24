Ted Cruz: I Can't Support the Obamacare Repeal Bill 'Right Now'

Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s against the Republican bill that would erase much of President Barack Obama’s health law.

If the Texas Republican sticks to that stand, GOP leaders will have little hope that their 11th-hour Senate push will survive.

Cruz spokesman Phil Novack says the senator said Sunday in Austin, Texas, that “right now, they don’t have my vote.”

The bill would lose if three GOP senators vote “no” in a showdown this week.

Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Kentucky’s Rand Paul say they oppose the bill. GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Sunday it’s “very difficult” to think she’d vote “yes.”

Cruz says he doesn’t think Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee supports the measure. A Lee aide did not immediately answer a request for comment.