2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
The Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. Photograph by Ronald Martinez—Getty
Sports

Warriors Respond to Donald Trump Disinviting Stephen Curry to the White House

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:03 PM ET

The Golden State Warriors have responded to President Donald Trump disinviting point guard Stephen Curry to the White House. The team said no team members will go.

"While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them," a statement from the Warriors reads.

Earlier Saturday, Trump tweeted, "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

Curry had said on multiple occasions that he was not likely to make the visit after his team won the NBA championship title, later adding that he felt no members of the team should go.

The Warriors added that they were disappointed they wouldn't have the opportunity to create a dialogue on important issues, but said they would still use the time in a meaningful way.

"In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization."

