Meet Frida the Mexican Rescue Dog Who Is Saving Lives in Natural Disasters
MEXICO-QUAKE-RESCUE-DOG-FRIDA
Warriors Respond to Donald Trump Disinviting Stephen Curry to the White House
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
North Korea: Trump Is a 'Mentally Deranged Person' Holding the 'Nuclear Button'
Kim Jong Un
Brexit

British Actor Colin Firth Becomes an Italian Citizen Following Brexit Decision

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:43 PM ET

British actor Colin Firth has become a dual citizen of Great Britain and Italy after his home nation voted to leave the European Union.

His wife Livia Giuggioli, who is Italian, has also applied for British citizenship. According the Associated Press, Firth said in a statement that they never took much issue with each of them having passports from two different countries. However, following Brexit, Firth said that "with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same."

The couple's two children already have dual citizenship to Great Britain and Italy. Firth has also been quoted as calling Brexit a disaster, according to the AP.

Countries within the European Union have eased regulations on crossing borders between other EU countries. Brexit would remove Britain from those border standards.

