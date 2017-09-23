World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
North KoreaNorth Korea: Trump Is a 'Mentally Deranged Person' Holding the 'Nuclear Button'
Kim Jong Un
WorldU.S. Flies Bombers Off North Korea Coast in Show of Force
US North Korea
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimePolice Fake Death Scene to Snag Suspect in Murder-for-Hire Plot
Crime Scene Investigation
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Cocktail Party
Actor Colin Firth (L) and Livia Giuggioli attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards cocktail party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photograph by Kevin Winter—Getty
Brexit

British Actor Colin Firth Becomes an Italian Citizen Following Brexit Decision

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:43 PM ET

British actor Colin Firth has become a dual citizen of Great Britain and Italy after his home nation voted to leave the European Union.

Related

Merkel Campaigns In Delbruck
GermanyThe Ad Guru Hired to Help Reshape Angela Merkel's Image
Germany
The Ad Guru Hired to Help Reshape Angela Merkel's Image

His wife Livia Giuggioli, who is Italian, has also applied for British citizenship. According the Associated Press, Firth said in a statement that they never took much issue with each of them having passports from two different countries. However, following Brexit, Firth said that "with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same."

The couple's two children already have dual citizenship to Great Britain and Italy. Firth has also been quoted as calling Brexit a disaster, according to the AP.

Countries within the European Union have eased regulations on crossing borders between other EU countries. Brexit would remove Britain from those border standards.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME