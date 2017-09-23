World
North Korea

North Korea: Trump Is a 'Mentally Deranged Person' Holding the 'Nuclear Button'

Associated Press
4:00 PM ET

North Korea's foreign minister says U.S. President Donald Trump's insult calling leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man" makes "our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more."

Ri Yong Ho called the American leader "a mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency" with his finger on the "nuclear button" and declared: "None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission."

And he told world leaders on Saturday: "In case innocent lives of the U.S. are lost because of this suicide attack, Trump will be held totally responsible."

Ri's highly anticipated speech to the General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting fueled the fiery rhetoric between the U.S. president and North Korea's young leader.

Trump threatened in his speech to the 193-member world body Tuesday to "totally destroy" the North if provoked. Kim, in an unusual direct statement to the world, responded pledging to take "highest-level" action against the United States.

Ri suggested to reporters Friday in New York that the country could conduct an atmospheric hydrogen bomb test to fulfill Kim's vows. But he did not make any mention of such a test on Saturday.

Ri said: "Our national nuclear force is, to all intents and purposes, a war deterrent for putting an end to nuclear threat of the U.S. and for preventing its military invasion, and our ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the U.S."

