U.S. Flies Bombers Off North Korea Coast in Show of Force

The Pentagon says B-1B bombers from Guam and F-15 fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, have flown a mission in international airspace over the waters east of North Korea.

The U.S. says it's the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean Peninsula that any American fighter or bomber has flown this century.

Defense Department spokesman Dana White says in a statement that the mission shows how seriously the U.S. takes what he calls North Korea's "reckless behavior."

His statement says the flights are a "demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message" that President Donald Trump "has many military options to defeat any threat."

White says "we are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies."

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said "none other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission" and called the U.S. President "a mentally deranged person full of megalomania" who is holding "the nuclear button."

He added that if innocent Americans are harmed by suicide attacks, "Trump will be held totally responsible."