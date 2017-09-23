World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimePolice Fake Death Scene to Snag Suspect in Murder-for-Hire Plot
Crime Scene Investigation
New YorkHigh School Student Who Punched His Principal in the Face Won't Go to Jail
NYC Trump Security
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesStephen Colbert to North Korea: Stop 'Talking Smack' About Donald Trump
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
World

U.S. Flies Bombers Off North Korea Coast in Show of Force

Associated Press
2:56 PM ET

The Pentagon says B-1B bombers from Guam and F-15 fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, have flown a mission in international airspace over the waters east of North Korea.

The U.S. says it's the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean Peninsula that any American fighter or bomber has flown this century.

Defense Department spokesman Dana White says in a statement that the mission shows how seriously the U.S. takes what he calls North Korea's "reckless behavior."

His statement says the flights are a "demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message" that President Donald Trump "has many military options to defeat any threat."

White says "we are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies."

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said "none other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission" and called the U.S. President "a mentally deranged person full of megalomania" who is holding "the nuclear button."

He added that if innocent Americans are harmed by suicide attacks, "Trump will be held totally responsible."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME