New York

High School Student Who Punched His Principal in the Face Won't Go to Jail

Associated Press
1:38 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — A New York City high schooler who punched his principal, leaving the administrator with two black eyes, will avoid jail time as long as he stays out of trouble for three years.

The New York Post reports Saturday that 19-year-old Luis Penzo completed a family therapy program as part of his conditional discharge.

Prosecutors say the confrontation occurred when a principal asked Penzo to turn down music blaring from his headphones last October. They say Penzo refused, then slugged his principal twice, leaving him with a cut that required seven stiches to close. Penzo was arrested and charged with assault.

His lawyer declined to comment Friday following a court appearance. She has previously said Penzo's mother had recently died from a brain aneurysm and he was acting out.

