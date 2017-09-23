U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
New YorkHigh School Student Who Punched His Principal in the Face Won't Go to Jail
NYC Trump Security
celebritiesStephen Colbert to North Korea: Stop 'Talking Smack' About Donald Trump
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North CarolinaWoman Fatally Struck by Train After Lifting Railroad Crossing Gate So Car Could Pass
Blurred Motion Of Train At Night
Crime Scene Investigation
Getty Images
Crime

Police Fake Death Scene to Snag Suspect in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Associated Press
1:58 PM ET

(NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio) — Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators.

North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done.

Idrizi was jailed on an initial conspiracy charge with bond of $1 million after a court appearance Friday. Court records listed no attorney for him.

Police say Idrizi asked a man he had befriended to kill a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man, and the would-be hitman contacted police in mid-September. No one was hurt.

Police haven't disclosed a motive for the alleged plot.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME