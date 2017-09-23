U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FootballRead President Trump's NFL Speech on National Anthem Protests
US President Donald Trump gestures during speech delivered
MexicoHis Mexico City Apartment Block Was Built Only Months Ago. So Why Did It Collapse So Easily?
Rescuers work at a destroyed building at Colonia Condesa in Mexico City on Sept. 20, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleGoogle Doodle Celebrates Renowned Organic Chemist Asima Chatterjee
Donald Trump

'U Bum.' LeBron James Slams Donald Trump for Uninviting Stephen Curry to White House

Daniel Rapaport / Sports Illustrated
12:24 PM ET

LeBron James responded to Donald Trump's tweet that rescinded Stephen Curry's invitation to celebrate the Warriors' championship at the White House.

https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/911610455877021697

At the Warriors' media day on Friday, Curry was asked what declining an invitation to the White House would signify. He said this, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Related

Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2016.
NFLNFL: Trump's Criticism of Players Shows an 'Unfortunate Lack of Respect'
NFL
NFL: Trump's Criticism of Players Shows an 'Unfortunate Lack of Respect'

“That we don’t stand for basically what our president has — the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said at the right times — that we won’t stand for it. By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country, what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye toward. It’s not just the act of not going, there are things you have to do in the back end that you have to push that message into motion.

https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/status/911315506254069760

Trump responded early Saturday morning with a tweet that criticized Curry's stance. This came just hours after Trump made controversial comments calling for NFL owners to "fire" players who protest during the national anthem and mocking the league's player-safety rules.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/911572182060453893

It is not the first time James has been outspoken about his opposition to Trump's policies and behavior. After Trump refused to single out white supremacists after the events in Charlottesville, James said the president made hate fashionable again.

Curry is not alone in his opposition to a visit to the White House. Fellow Warriors Kevin Durant and David West have been on record saying they do not want to go, and Durant reiterated that stance on Friday.

It is still unclear whether Trump meant to dis-invite only Curry or if the entire Warriors team is no longer welcome. In June, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team would consider making the visit "out of respect for the office," and there have been reports that the team will decide whether to go this fall.

Trump's abrasive nature has made the once non-controversial White House visits a subject of contention. Roughly half of the Patriots' players decided to skip their celebratory visit, with many citing Trump as the reason why.

This article originally appeared on SI.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME