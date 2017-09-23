The Late Show host Stephen Colbert did something a bit surprising during his Friday night monologue: he asked less people to make fun of President Donald Trump.

Specifically, he asked for North Koreans to ease up on the Trump jokes , though only because he and other Americans should be able to do so.

"North Korea, NoKo, you are not allowed to insult our leader like that. Sure, I’ve had my problems with President Trump, such as everything he has said and done, but I’m not gonna stand here as an American and let somebody from another country talk smack about our President," Colbert joked.

After Trump's speech at the United Nations where he referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man," Kim responded by calling Trump a "dotard" and North Korean's foreign minister said Trump was like a "barking dog."