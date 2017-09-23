Saturday's Google Doodle paid homage to Asima Chatterjee, a renowned organic chemist from India.

Saturday marks what would have been Chatterjee's 100th birthday. The chemist died at the age of 89 in 2006.

Chatterjee was the first woman to receive a Doctorate of Science in India and her work involved many breakthroughs in medicine. According to her Google Doodle page , her work contributed to the development of treatments for epilepsy, malaria and chemotherapy .

Chatterjee was also given high honors in India. She received the Padma Bhushan , which is the third-highest award a civilian can receive in India. She was also appointed as a member of the upper house of Parliament. She continued her work with chemistry by founding and heading the chemistry department for Lady Brabourne College, starting a research institute and mentoring others.

"Today's Doodle pays homage to this trailblazer and her great accomplishments in the name of science," the statement read on the Google Doodle page.