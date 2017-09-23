Politics
White House

Donald Trump: John McCain ‘Let Arizona Down’ With Health Bill Decision

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:37 AM ET

President Donald Trump was not happy about Sen. John McCain's announcement that he would vote against the newly proposed healthcare act, which would have replaced the Affordable Care Act.

"John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!" Trump tweeted Saturday.

McCain said in a statement Friday that he could not "in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal." The bill was also criticized for failing to ensure all people with preexisting conditions would not face higher premiums and for cuts to Medicaid.

Trump also said that "McCain let his best friend L.G. down!" referring to the Arizona senator's friendship with Sen. Lindsey Graham, who co-authored the bill.

However, Graham seems to be handling the situation well. Despite saying he respectfully disagrees with McCain on the matter, Graham tweeted Friday, "My friendship with @SenJohnMcCain is not based on how he votes but respect for how he’s lived his life and the person he is."

