Rally to reject the Graham-Cassidy bill
Several groups rally and march to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's office to pressure him to reject the Graham-Cassidy health care bill on September 22, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
Congress

56% of Americans Prefer Obamacare to the New GOP Health Care Plan

Mahita Gajanan
6:16 PM ET

The news that Arizona Sen. John McCain will not support the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act has made it incredibly unlikely that the bill will pass — and the majority of Americans may feel relief, according to a new poll.

A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll finds that 56% of Americans prefer the Affordable Care Act to the Graham-Cassidy Bill. Just 33% of those surveyed prefer the GOP's hasty proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. According to the Post, pollsters told voters that the bill, proposed by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, would eliminate the requirement that most Americans have to have health insurance, phase out federal funds aimed to help people buy health insurance and allow states to write their own rules on health coverage.

Among Democrats, 85% preferred the Affordable Care Act to the GOP replacement. Republicans said they favored the GOP proposal by 66%. About 23% of Republicans polled said they do not support the bill.

The poll was conducted with 1,002 people between Sept. 18 and 22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

