56% of Americans Prefer Obamacare to the New GOP Health Care Plan

Several groups rally and march to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's office to pressure him to reject the Graham-Cassidy health care bill on September 22, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. RJ Sangosti—Denver Post via Getty Images

The news that Arizona Sen. John McCain will not support the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act has made it incredibly unlikely that the bill will pass — and the majority of Americans may feel relief, according to a new poll.

A recent Washington Post /ABC News poll finds that 56% of Americans prefer the Affordable Care Act to the Graham-Cassidy Bill. Just 33% of those surveyed prefer the GOP's hasty proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. According to the Post , pollsters told voters that the bill, proposed by Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, would eliminate the requirement that most Americans have to have health insurance , phase out federal funds aimed to help people buy health insurance and allow states to write their own rules on health coverage.

Among Democrats, 85% preferred the Affordable Care Act to the GOP replacement. Republicans said they favored the GOP proposal by 66%. About 23% of Republicans polled said they do not support the bill.

The poll was conducted with 1,002 people between Sept. 18 and 22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.