20 Hotels You Didn’t Know Were Owned by Celebrities

More and more celebrities have been investing their Hollywood money in the hospitality sector as of late—restaurants, nightclubs, and transportation services, to name a few. But it’s celebrity owned hotels that have most recently been thrust into the limelight, though not always for the most delightful of reasons. The Nobu Hotel in Manila, which is co-owned by Robert DeNiro, was recently named the world’s worst . Rigsby’s Guest House, of which Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is the sole shareholder, was closed due to poor sales. However, not all celebrities have seen such failures when dabbling within the hospitality industry: Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel has received consistently excellent reviews since its opening in 2014, and Robert Redford’s Sundance Resort remains one of Utah’s finest. Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines with the purchase of a $1.75 million dollar island in Belize, where he plans to build a sprawling, eco-conscious resort, set to open in 2018.

Many hotel patrons may not realize that they’re in fact staying at a star-studded property, which is why we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of celebrity owned hotels. Book a room at one of these A-list approved destinations, and you may wind up doing yoga next to Hugh Jackman or eating breakfast next to DeNiro.

Hugh Jackman: Gwinganna Health Retreat

Nature lover Hugh Jackman planned on spending a few weeks at the Gwinganna Health Retreat on Australia’s Gold Coast while getting in shape for Wolverine , but instead wound up staying for two months—and ultimately became co-owner. The wellness resort offers spa treatments, outdoor activities, stress therapy and more, all amongst a serene Australian setting.

Andy Murray: The Cromlix Hotel

Tennis star and Oympic gold medalist Andy Murray owns the Cromlix Hotel, a Victorian country estate that dates back to the 19th century. The property was converted into a hotel sometime in the 1980s, but only recently did it reopen under the ownership of Murray, whose refurbishments turned it into a five-star luxury property.

Richard Gere: The Bedford Post Inn

Located in the charming town of Bedford, New York, this historical property dates back to the 1860s and is situated amongst lush, rustic surroundings. What guests may not know, however, is that the Inn is co-owned by Richard Gere , a Westchester resident himself.

Leonardo Dicaprio: Blackadore Caye

Though the property won’t be opening until 2018, Leonardo Dicaprio’s ambitious undertaking to build a luxury, eco-friendly resort on the island of Blackadore Caye in Belize saw the environmentalist purchase the island—that’s right, the island —for $1.75 million dollars alongside hotelier Jeff Gram.

Rupert Grint: Rigsby’s Guest House

Comfortable bright rooms. #Hertford #guesthouse #bedandbreakfast A post shared by Rigsby's (@rigsbysgh) on Apr 7, 2016 at 4:09am PDT

The actor best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films also happens to have a quirky investment habit. Grint once famously purchased an ice cream truck and discretely bought shares in his parent’s hotel, Rigsby’s Guest House, which was unfortunately closed in 2015 after making only $3,000 in four months. However, the townhouse supposedly being converted into apartment units by none other than the Grint family themselves.

Robert DeNiro: Multiple Properties

Iconic Tribeca eatery Locanda Verde and the luxury Shibui Spa make Robert Deniro’s Greenwich Hotel one of New York City’s best. His other properties haven’t seen such success, however—the Nobu Hotel in Manila, of which DeNiro co-owns, was recently named the world’s worst. DeNiro also co-founded Nobu Hospitality Group, alongside renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa, which includes 32 restaurants and nine hotels.

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta Jones: Ariel Sands

Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherina Zeta Jones co-own the Ariel Sands Resort in Bermuda. The resort, which is currently being redeveloped and will open in 2017, will feature beachside cottages as well as a fresh water pool, direct beach access, a salon and spa. The best part about the hotel, however, has to be the dedication to building an eco-friendly property, which will utilize green energy.

Clint Eastwood: Mission Ranch Hotel

Celebrating our beloved Sir Towersey's 80th at the most charming place ever! A post shared by Taylor J. Karandos (@taylorjk) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The gorgeous Mission Ranch Hotel was converted from a 19th century dairy house. Located in Carmel-By-The-Sea, the charming property sits on 22 acres and boasts 31 rooms, a tennis court, fitness center, on-site dining, and has an owner by the name of Clint Eastwood. You may have heard of him.

Francis Ford Coppola: Multiple Properties

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola also happens to be quite the entrepreneur. Not only does he own two vineyards, a restaurant, and a film studio, but also five resorts. The Francis Ford Coppola Presents lifestyle brand includes the Blancaneaux Lodge and the Turtle Inn in Belize, Palazzo Margherita in Italy, La Lancha in Guatemala, and Jardin Escondido in Argentina.

John Malkovich: The Big Sleep

The spacious room with sea view at one of our Big Sleep Hotel in Eastbourne, UK. #thebigsleephotel #CompassHospitality A post shared by Compass Hospitality (@compasshotels) on Sep 1, 2015 at 3:57am PDT

Since most of the properties on this list fall into the luxury category, it may come as a surprise that actor John Malkovich is a primary investor in the Big Sleep, a budget hotel chain with locations in Cardiff, Wales and Cheltenham, and Eastbourne in England.

Benny Andersson: Hotel Rival

The band ABBA remains one of Sweden’s most beloved musical exports, and member Benny Andersson made headlines back in 2003 for opening the Hotel Rival in Stockholm. It has since received superb reviews over the years and has been labeled one of the city’s best places to stay.

Robert Redford: Sundance Mountain Resort

Table is Set - Foundry Grill. #SundanceSummer A post shared by Sundance Mountain Resort (@sundanceresort) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

The largest celebrity-owned resort belongs to actor, director, and Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford. The picturesque mountain resort is located on the slopes of Mt. Timpanogos in Utah, and offers a plethora of outdoor activities such as river rafting, horseback riding, fly fishing, skiing, and more.

Chris Blackwell: Goldeneye Resort

🏊🏻 up spa #goldeneyeresort A post shared by Andrew & Gemma Ingalls (@ingallsphoto) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Famed music producer and founder of Island Records, Chris Blackwell, owns the Goldeneye Resort in St. Mary, Jamaica. The iconic resort served as the location where Ian Fleming wrote his James Bond novels, and was also owned by Bob Marley, who sold the property to Blackwell before his death.

Doris Day: The Cypress Inn

Come Visit Cypress Inn In Downtown Carmel! . 📷: @65magazine #visitcarmel A post shared by Visit Carmel (@visitcarmel) on Apr 27, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Hollywood icon Doris Day runs a lovely boutique Inn, located in the scenic Calfironia town, Carmel-By-The-Sea. The adorable property is pet friendly—Day remains one of the foremost animal rights activists—and features a gorgeous garden courtyard and quaint (but cozy) guestrooms.

Olivia Newton-John: Gaia Retreat & Spa

Our organic veggie garden is LOVING this amazing weather!! ☀️💕🌱🌻🌷 #gaiaretreat #hinterlandhealing #healthyliving #healthretreat #byronbay #perfectspringday #summerscoming A post shared by Gaia Retreat & Spa (@gaiaretreat) on Oct 25, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

Australian actress (and Grease star) Olivia Newton-John owns the Gaia Retreat & Spa alongside three other partners. The wellness resort, located in New South Wales, Australia, offers retreat packages, spa treatments, and activities such as yoga, organic cooking classes, boxing, meditation, clay sculpting, and more.

Donatella Versace: Palazzo Versace

Your sanctuary for the weekend A post shared by Palazzo Versace Gold Coast (@palazzoversace) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Probably the most obvious of the bunch, the Palazzo Versace is owned by—we'll give you one guess—the House of Versace, whose most famous living family member is designer Donatella. While the original Palazzo Versace is located in Australia, there are plans for two more Palazzo’s to be opened in the near future: one in Macau and one in Dubai.

Paula Deen: Y'all Come Inn

We made it!! #familyvaca #pauladeen #yallcomeinn #tybee #BeachReady #family #makingmemories #july2015 A post shared by Joann dilley (@joanndilley) on Jul 19, 2015 at 3:16pm PDT

Cooking show host and celebrity chef Paula Deen rents out her Tybee Island beach house, Y’all Come Inn, to guests year round. The culinary-friendly home is equipped with a fully stocked kitchen and boasts an outdoor shower and wrap around porch. Renters who stay at the property also get a VIP dinner reservation at Deen’s restaurant, the Lady and Sons.

Jason Priestly: Terrace Beach Resort

Waking up to this is pretty magical A post shared by Cydney (@cyddviciouss) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Who knews former 90210 star Jason Priestly owned a rustic retreat in the woods of British Columbia? Well, you do now—and it’s actually pretty glorious. The Ucluelet property is nestled amongst the forest and features a variety of lodging options, including lofts, suites, and hot tub equipped, waterfront cabins—all situated amongst the pristine Canadian woodlands.

Emilio & Gloria Estefan: Costa d’Este Beach Resort & Spa

🌅 Good Morning A post shared by Melissa Puppo (@melissa_puppo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

This beachside resort is owned by Grammy award-winning couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Located in Vero Beach, Florida, the pet-friendly property offers gorgeous waterfront views, a luxury spa, and activities like paddle boarding and snorkeling.

Bono & The Edge: The Clarence Hotel

Located in Dublin’s popular Temple Bar neighborhood, The Clarence is co-owned by Bono and the Edge of U2 fame; however, reports surfaced in 2013 that the pair had stepped down as directors of the company that owns the hotel, a fact that was never officially confirmed. While it’s unclear whether or not the pair continue to play a part in the hotel’s management, the property remains one of the hippest hotels in the Irish capital.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com