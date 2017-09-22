U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Nuclear WeaponsWhat Is the Difference Between a Hydrogen Bomb and an Atomic Bomb?
Mushroom cloud over Nagasaki after the d
New MexicoUniversity’s ‘Affirmative Action Bake Sale’ Charged Prices Based on Race
Bake Sale Cookies and Cakes
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
colorado-springs-racoon
Colorado Springs Police Department/Facebook
Colorado

Raccoon's Police Van Joy Ride Forces Officer to Pull Over

Associated Press
4:46 PM ET

(DENVER) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over.

The Denver Post reports that officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident scene in a large van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on its windshield late Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the raccoon hopped off the van after Frabbiele pulled over and stopped it.

Images of the raccoon encounter from a van dash camera showed the animal appearing to cling to the windshield after it landed and crouching by the van's windshield wipers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME