Senate

Lindsey Graham and John McCain Are Still Best Friends Even After His Health Care Decision

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:00 PM ET

Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain are making sure everyone knows there are no hard feelings after McCain publicly opposed a health care bill co-authored by Graham.

"My friendship with @SenJohnMcCain is not based on how he votes but respect for how he’s lived his life and the person he is," Graham tweeted.

McCain, who is good friends with Graham, announced Friday that he planned to vote no on the bill, making it highly unlikely to pass. He also voted against the last health care proposal in July, and it was speculated that Graham was hoping McCain would support this effort.

Graham added that he respectfully disagrees with McCain, saying that the bill is the best chance at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

McCain said that he could not "in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," but made sure to note that it wasn't personal.

"The bill's authors are my dear friends, and I think the world of them. I know they are acting consistently with their beliefs and sense of what is best for the country. So am I," McCain said in a statement on his decision.

