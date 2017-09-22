U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
languageVice President Pence Cited a Fake Thomas Jefferson Quote. Here's How to Avoid the Same Mistake
Thomas Jefferson By Trumbull
celebritiesMarilyn Manson: 'Columbine Destroyed My Entire Career'
2006 Cannes Film Festival - Southland Tales Premiere
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politicsKaiser Permanente CEO: Health Care Must Mean More Than Coverage
Financial health check or cost of healthcare
Quadruple Murder In Groton, MA
Groton Police return to the home where Orion Krause allegedly killed his mother, a caretaker and his grandparents on Sep. 12, 2017 John Tlumacki—The Boston Globe/Getty
Crime

Recent College Grad Accused of Killing Family With Baseball Bat: 'I Freed Them'

Associated Press
3:18 PM ET

(GROTON, Mass.) — Authorities say a man accused of killing three family members and a caretaker in Massachusetts told officers he "freed them."

Records released Friday by the police say Orion Krause told officers he killed his mother, grandparents and a caretaker with a baseball bat.

The documents say Krause began singing after telling the officers about the incident. The records also say Krause told a nurse during a medical evaluation he uses heroin.

The 22-year-old man from Maine has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at a mental health facility, pending a competency evaluation.

Krause's lawyer Edward Wayland had fought the release of the records, saying they would cause Krause's family grief. Wayland didn't immediately return a phone message.

Krause recently graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME