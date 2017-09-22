Step aside, "One Dance:" there's a new top song in town. It's Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," the irresistibly catchy (and ubiquitous) dancehall-inspired song from his blockbuster album ÷ . And as of Sept. 22, it's officially Spotify's most-streamed track of all time.

Released back in January, "Shape of You" has racked up over 1.3 billion streams on the music platform, besting Drake's previous most-popular track from April 2016 — also of the dancehall variety — by about a million streams. "Shape of You" has also showed impressive staying power, remaining in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-setting 33 weeks, and taking the top spot for twelve of those weeks. (It was knocked off by Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" in May.)

The British crooner was already Spotify's most popular artist currently, receiving the most monthly listeners: a casual 40 million. Sheeran is also the second most streamed artist of all time on Spotify, with over 10 billion streams total. But Drake still holds the number-one title in that particular test of popularity.

Sheeran is currently in the midst of a global tour, touching down in New York shortly for three nights at Barclay's Center from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. And he's not about to let the momentum of his popularity slack off any time soon: on Friday, he announced "Perfect" as the third single off of double-platinum-certified ÷ .