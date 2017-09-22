Newsfeed
Moschino - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Victor VIRGILE—Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
fashion

Gigi Hadid Transformed Into a Literal Bouquet for This Runway Show Because Fashion

Cady Lang
12:45 PM ET

While fashion is characterized by its capricious attitudes towards convention — look no further than Raf Simons' $200 roll of accessorizing duct tape — it's probably safe to say that Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott has cornered the market on keeping the fashion flock on their toes with his irreverent and playful collections that often riff on corporate branding and pop culture (past collection themes have included McDonald's and Barbie.)

Case in point? His zany Spring/Summer '18 runway show for Moschino where he sent supermodel Gigi Hadid down the runway dressed as a human bouquet, swathed in a sea of flowers and wrapped up with large red bow. While it's yet to be seen how wearable this look will be in real life, it made for a spectacular spectacle for the catwalk.

As Miranda Priestly would say, "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking."

Follow TIME