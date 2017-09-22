She’s back in action.

Francia Raisa , the best friend who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez early this summer, shared a video of herself on Instagram on Thursday lifting weights.

“Happy to be back,” she wrote in the caption.

The 29-year-old actress was revealed to be Gomez’s kidney donor, after the 25-year-old singer shared a photo of them on separate hospital beds holding hands.

Raisa’s mother, Virginia Almendarez , spoke to Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo following the news that Raisa donated her kidney in hopes of aiding Gomez’s battle with the chronic autoimmune disease lupus .

“They’ve been friends for many years. They’re like sisters. I love her a lot, too. She loves me a lot. She says I’m her mom,” Almendarez told the Spanish-language broadcaster of her daughter and Gomez.

“All I could do was support her. People need to know that you can live with one kidney, there are a lot of individuals that get scared to donate to people that need it because they’re afraid of never again living a normal life. But there is no danger,” Almendarez explained, adding that Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey , gave her a big hug and said: “ I don’t know what to say.”

Gomez’s family members were not a match for a kidney, but luckily Raisa — who first met Gomez at a charity event when they were teens — proved to be.

According to Raisa’s mom, the longtime friends are closer than ever.

“The love between them has really grown. Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I’m very proud of both of them,” Almendarez said. “Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else.”

This article originally appeared on People.com