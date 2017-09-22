Newsfeed
celebrities

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Showed Off Her Surgery Scar on Instagram

Alexia Fernandez / People
12:38 PM ET

She’s back in action.

Francia Raisa, the best friend who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez early this summer, shared a video of herself on Instagram on Thursday lifting weights.

“Happy to be back,” she wrote in the caption.

Happy to be back

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

The 29-year-old actress was revealed to be Gomez’s kidney donor, after the 25-year-old singer shared a photo of them on separate hospital beds holding hands.

Raisa’s mother, Virginia Almendarez, spoke to Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo following the news that Raisa donated her kidney in hopes of aiding Gomez’s battle with the chronic autoimmune disease lupus.

“They’ve been friends for many years. They’re like sisters. I love her a lot, too. She loves me a lot. She says I’m her mom,” Almendarez told the Spanish-language broadcaster of her daughter and Gomez.

“All I could do was support her. People need to know that you can live with one kidney, there are a lot of individuals that get scared to donate to people that need it because they’re afraid of never again living a normal life. But there is no danger,” Almendarez explained, adding that Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, gave her a big hug and said: “ I don’t know what to say.”

Gomez’s family members were not a match for a kidney, but luckily Raisa — who first met Gomez at a charity event when they were teens — proved to be.

According to Raisa’s mom, the longtime friends are closer than ever.

“The love between them has really grown. Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I’m very proud of both of them,” Almendarez said. “Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else.”

This article originally appeared on People.com

