White House

Betsy DeVos Rescinds Obama-Era Campus Sexual Assault Guidelines

Associated Press
11:47 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said the Obama rules were unfairly skewed against the students accused of assault.

In a statement Friday, DeVos says, "Schools must continue to confront these horrific crimes and behaviors head-on." But she adds, "The process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes."

The temporary guidance will be in place while the Education Department gathers comments and comes up with new rules.

