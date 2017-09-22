Two child care workers from Florida were arrested after video showed them taunting and throwing objects at an 8-year-old autistic boy.

Kaderrica Smith, 26, and Alexus Henderson, who was 19 at the time, were fired from their jobs at Our Children's of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, Fla., according to Winter Haven Police . Smith was charged with battery and child abuse , and Henderson was charged with child neglect. Their professional certificates were also placed on hold so they can't be employed elsewhere during the investigation, police said.

The 3-minute video, which was also posted on Snapchat , showed a worker throwing shoes and a backpack at the young boy while he is under a table crying, according to police. After he comes out from under the table, police said one of the workers grabbed his arm and did a "leg sweep" making him fall on his back.

According to police, the two women said they acted appropriately and felt they did nothing wrong. The Department of Children and Families conducted an interview with the boy, who is also diagnosed with ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder.