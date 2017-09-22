Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Trevor Noah Presents a Theory of His Own About Sean Spicer's Post-White House Career

Cady Lang
11:39 AM ET

If Sean Spicer's uncomfortable turn at the 2017 Emmys signaled his desire to be on-air talent, don't expect Trevor Noah to be calling on him anytime soon.

The Daily Show host roasted Spicer during a segment on his show on Thursday after he responded to reports that major television networks have passed on having the former White House press secretary as a paid contributor due to his "lack of credibility."

"I can't believe that every network turned him down," Noah said. "And the sad part is that he didn't even ask. They just pre-rejected him."

However, Noah said that he didn't think Spicer credibility is the only factor in Spicer's post White House Career, but because "he's bad at speaking words," something he stated before presenting a montage of Spicer's most memorable verbal fumbles during his tenure as press secretary.

"I almost feel bad for Sean Spicer because I can't picture him doing any job well," Noah said jokingly. "Like, can you imagine him as a hostage negotiator? 'Listen here, buddy, you need to kill the hostages and let go of yourself...wait, wait, wait...no, no, no...hello? Hello? Handled. It's handled. It's good. It's good.'"

Watch the full clip below.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

