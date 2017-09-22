U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionDickon Tarly Just Endorsed Two Major Game of Thrones Ending Theories
White HouseBetsy DeVos Rescinds Obama-Era Campus Sexual Assault Guidelines
Ex-Stanford Swimmer Rape
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionShowtime is Making Bill Clinton's First Novel Into a New TV Series
Bill Clinton in New York City, on April 18, 2017.
Teen Rape Investigation
Edgar Chicas-Hernandez, 17, left, and Victor Gonzalez Guttierres, 19.  Frederick, Md., Police Department—AP
Maryland

13-Year-Old Girl Says Female Acquaintance Had Her Raped

Associated Press
11:09 AM ET

(FREDERICK, Md.) — Authorities in Maryland have charged two teens with kidnapping and raping a classmate, and police say a third suspect is at large.

The Frederick News-Post reported Wednesday that police said in court documents that a female acquaintance of the victim may have persuaded the suspects to act.

Related

Megan Virginia Shaffer
MarylandGirlfriend Charged With Murder After Man Found Naked With His Throat Slashed in the Forest
Maryland
Girlfriend Charged With Murder After Man Found Naked With His Throat Slashed in the Forest

Police said the girl told them she was grabbed while walking home on Sept. 2, taken to an apartment and sexually assaulted. According to police, she said two were classmates who allegedly told her they were acting on orders from the younger female acquaintance.

Frederick authorities charged 19-year-old Victor Antonio Gonzalez-Guttierres and 17-year-old Edgar Natanal Chicas-Hernandez, who's charged as an adult. Police didn't identify the third suspect.

Court documents don't identify the female acquaintance, who repeatedly denied involvement.

It wasn't clear if any had lawyers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME