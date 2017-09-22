Living
Travel

This Is Why Anthony Bourdain Doesn't Go Out to Eat on Vacation

Cailey Rizzo / Travel + Leisure
12:19 PM ET

When one travels for work, it’s debatable whether every day becomes vacation or every vacation becomes a job.

Chef-turned-author-turned-T.V. host Anthony Bourdain falls somewhere in the middle of the spectrum. In an interview with Travel + Leisure last week, Bourdain said that after years on the job, “it’s hard to tell the difference” between traveling for work or for pleasure.

“I like what I do,” he explained. “It takes up the majority of my time. My friends are in the business.”

However when he commits to a vacation, Bourdain said that he behaves completely differently and actively seeks out solitude, anonymity, and a fixed location.

“I don’t go out to restaurants when I’m not working,” Bourdain said. “Maybe just a few, a very tight cluster of regular places that I would never put on television — just to keep them mine.”

"When I’m on vacation, I live a very different life. I cook because it makes me happy. I want to forget who I am and I want to go to places where no one knows who I am."

Bourdain’s mission of going somewhere where nobody knows who he is will become increasingly harder as he continues to visit more and more of the world. A new season of “Parts Unknown” will premiere on CNN on October 1. This season, Bourdain will travel to Singapore, the French Alps, Nigeria, Pittsburgh, Sri Lanka, Puerto Rico, Seattle, and southern Italy.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

